 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Head Coach Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes in highly anticipated home debut
Deion Sanders on leaving for the NFL: “I would never do that”
NFL: AUG 05 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
NFL 2023 Week 2 injury report roundup: Cordarrelle Patterson set to play for Falcons
NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Samuel Womack headed to IR after injuring his knee in practice

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Head Coach Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes in highly anticipated home debut
Deion Sanders on leaving for the NFL: “I would never do that”
NFL: AUG 05 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
NFL 2023 Week 2 injury report roundup: Cordarrelle Patterson set to play for Falcons
NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Samuel Womack headed to IR after injuring his knee in practice

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals add Budda Baker to injury report

  
Published September 15, 2023 04:53 PM

The Cardinals added safety Budda Baker to their injury report Friday. He was limited at Friday’s practice with a hamstring injury, and the team lists him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

He has missed only five games in seven seasons, including two last season with a fractured shoulder.

Baker has made four consecutive Pro Bowls and five for his career.

The Cardinals ruled out defensive lineman L.J. Collier (biceps) and linebacker Josh Woods (ankle). Neither player participated in practice this week. Rookie Dante Stills is expected to dress in place of Collier, while Krys Barnes and Owen Pappoe will help offset Woods’ absence.

Running back James Conner (calf) has no injury designation after a full practice Friday.

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (hand) and defensive lineman Leki Fotu (shoulder) were limited Friday and are questionable for Sunday.