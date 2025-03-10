 Skip navigation
Cardinals agree to two-year deal with OL Evan Brown

  
Published March 10, 2025 11:51 AM

The Cardinals are bringing back a key piece of their offense.

Per NFL Media, Arizona is re-signing offensive lineman Evan Brown to a two-year contract.

The initial report notes Brown’s deal is worth $11.5 million.

Brown, 28, started all 17 games for Arizona in 2024, playing 98 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and 17 percent of special teams snaps.

Brown has appeared in 74 games with 57 starts for the Giants, Dolphins, Browns, Lions, Seahawks, and Cardinals since 2019.