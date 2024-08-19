Cardinals cutting offensive lineman Dennis Daley

Veteran offensive lineman Dennis Daley is looking for a new home.

The Cardinals are expected to release Daley, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old Daley signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals last year, but he spent most of the 2023 season on injured reserve and was buried at third string right tackle on the Cardinals’ preseason depth chart.

But in 2022 Daley started 15 games at left tackle for the Titans, and he has been versatile enough so far in his NFL career, playing both guard and tackle and on both the right and left sides of the line, that some team will probably pick him up as depth on the offensive line.