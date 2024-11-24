Cardinals downgrade Max Melton to questionable

The Cardinals made a late change to their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Cornerback Max Melton is now listed as questionable to play. Melton missed practice on Thursday with an illness, but returned for a full practice session on Friday.

Melton was a second-round pick out of Rutgers this year. He has only started one game, but has played 57 percent of the team’s defensive snaps so his absence would be a sizable one for the Cardinals.

Arizona is already down one defensive back with safety Jalen Thompson ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Melton has 37 tackles, one tackle for loss, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble so far this season.