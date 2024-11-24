 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals downgrade Max Melton to questionable

  
Published November 24, 2024 12:15 PM

The Cardinals made a late change to their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Cornerback Max Melton is now listed as questionable to play. Melton missed practice on Thursday with an illness, but returned for a full practice session on Friday.

Melton was a second-round pick out of Rutgers this year. He has only started one game, but has played 57 percent of the team’s defensive snaps so his absence would be a sizable one for the Cardinals.

Arizona is already down one defensive back with safety Jalen Thompson ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Melton has 37 tackles, one tackle for loss, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble so far this season.