Cardinals list K Matt Prater as questionable

The Cardinals still don’t know who will kick for them Sunday against the 49ers

Matt Prater (left knee) returned to practice Friday, getting in limited work. The Cardinals list him as questionable to play.

The team signed Chad Ryland to their practice squad earlier this week as a backup option.

The Cardinals ruled out offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (thumb) and cornerback Garrett Williams (groin). Neither practiced this week.

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (hamstring), offensive lineman Christian Jones (ankle) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (knee) are questionable.

Tight end Trey McBride, who was diagnosed with a concussion after an illegal hit against the Lions in Week 3, is ready to return after missing Week 4. He was cleared from concussion protocol and had a full practice Friday.

McBride has 14 catches for 122 yards so far this season.