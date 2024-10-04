 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals list K Matt Prater as questionable

  
Published October 4, 2024 06:07 PM

The Cardinals still don’t know who will kick for them Sunday against the 49ers

Matt Prater (left knee) returned to practice Friday, getting in limited work. The Cardinals list him as questionable to play.

The team signed Chad Ryland to their practice squad earlier this week as a backup option.

The Cardinals ruled out offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (thumb) and cornerback Garrett Williams (groin). Neither practiced this week.

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (hamstring), offensive lineman Christian Jones (ankle) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (knee) are questionable.

Tight end Trey McBride, who was diagnosed with a concussion after an illegal hit against the Lions in Week 3, is ready to return after missing Week 4. He was cleared from concussion protocol and had a full practice Friday.

McBride has 14 catches for 122 yards so far this season.