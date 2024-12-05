Cardinals rookie CB Elijah Jones designated for return from IR

The Cardinals defense got first-round pick Darius Robinson on the field for the first time this season in Week 13 and the defensive lineman might not be the only member of the draft class who returns to action in the final weeks of the regular season.

The team announced on Thursday that cornerback Elijah Jones has been designated for return from injured reserve.

Jones has been out since injuring his heel in August and Thursday’s move will allow him to practice with the team through December 26 before a decision must be made about activating him. The Cardinals would have games against the Rams and 49ers left on the schedule at that point.

Jones appeared in 60 games during his time at Boston College and had five interceptions during his final collegiate season.