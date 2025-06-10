 Skip navigation
Cardinals sign first-round pick Walter Nolen

  
Published June 10, 2025 11:56 AM

The Cardinals have taken care of some important business before getting on the field for the first day of mandatory minicamp.

Arizona announced on Tuesday that the club has signed first-round pick Walter Nolen to his rookie contract.

The club will decide whether or not to exercise Nolen’s fifth-year option in the spring of 2028.

Selected at No. 16 overall in this year’s draft, Nolen’s deal is worth $19.3 million with a $10.7 million signing bonus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Nolen spent his first two collegiate seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to Ole Miss for 2024. He was a first-team All-SEC honoree last year.