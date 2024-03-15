Cardinals sign Khyiris Tonga

Defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga is headed to the desert.

The Cardinals announced that they have signed Tonga on Friday. It is a one-year deal for the former Bear and Viking.

Tonga spent the last two years in Minnesota and saw action in 25 games for the Vikings. He had 43 tackles, a half-sack and four passes defensed for the NFC North team. He had 24 tackles and a forced fumble during his lone season with the Bears.

Arizona has also added Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols to their defensive line this week. L.J. Collier re-signed with the team while Leki Fotu left for a contract with the Jets.