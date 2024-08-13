 Skip navigation
Cardinals sign RB Hassan Hall, WR Daylen Baldwin

  
August 13, 2024

The Cardinals added a pair of offensive players to their 90-man roster on Tuesday.

They signed running back Hassan Hall and wide receiver Daylen Baldwin. Wide receiver Jeff Smith was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move and the Cardinals had an open roster spot after releasing edge rusher Marquis Haynes.

Hall spent time on the practice squad in Arizona last year. He provides depth with Emari Demercado currently sidelined by an undisclosed injury.

Baldwin had two catches for 25 yards in one game for the Browns during the 2022 season. He’s also spent time with the Vikings and Falcons since going undrafted out of Michigan.