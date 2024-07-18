 Skip navigation
Cardinals sign third-rounder Trey Benson

  
Published July 18, 2024 02:09 PM

It took a while, but the Cardinals now have all 12 of this year’s draft picks under contract.

Third-round pick Trey Benson became the final member of the group to sign on Thursday. The running back was the final unsigned third-round pick after Jets wideout Malachi Corley signed earlier this week and there are now three unsigned players — all of whom are first-round picks — in the entire draft class.

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner, and Bengals tackle Ardarius Mims make up that trio.

Benson transferred to Florida State ahead of the 2022 season and ran for 1,896 yards and 23 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He joins James Conner, Michael Carter, DeeJay Dallas, and Emari Demarcado at running back in Arizona.