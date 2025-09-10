 Skip navigation
Cardinals sign WR Simi Fehoko to active roster

  
Published September 10, 2025 02:45 PM

The Cardinals made official the move to place safety Joey Blount on season-ending injured reserve. He will miss the rest of the season with a neck injury.

They replaced Blount on the roster by signing wide receiver Simi Fehoko.

Fehoko will help replace Blount on special teams. Blount played 10 special teams snaps in Sunday’s win over the Saints.

Fehoko has played 311 offensive snaps and 208 on special teams in his career, seeing time in 24 career games, including eight with the Chargers last season.

The Cowboys made Fehoko a fifth-round pick in 2021, and he has 10 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in his career.

The Cardinals replaced Fehoko’s spot on the practice squad by signing linebacker Channing Tindall, a 2022 third-round pick of the Dolphins. Tindall played the last three seasons in Miami before being released in August.

Linebacker Cody Simon is in concussion protocol.