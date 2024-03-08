Cardinals to re-sign L.J. Collier

The Cardinals are bringing back one of their pending free agents for 2024.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Arizona is re-signing defensive lineman L.J. Collier.

Collier signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals last March after completing his rookie contract with the Seahawks. But he suffered an injury in Week One and stayed on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

The No. 29 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Collier appeared in 45 games with 16 starts for Seattle in his first four seasons. He has recorded 42 total tackles with six tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and 3.0 sacks — though he hasn’t recorded one since 2020. Collier has also recorded five passes defensed.