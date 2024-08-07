Cardinals work out Carl Lawson

The Cardinals recently lost BJ Ojulari for the season and the team had a veteran edge rusher in for a workout on Wednesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Carl Lawson was at the team’s facility. Lawson also worked out for the Cowboys recently.

Lawson spent the last three seasons with the Jets and had seven sacks in 2022 after coming back from a torn Achilles that cost him the entire 2021 season. He started every game in 2022, but fell out of the rotation last year and only played in six games.

The Cardinals signed Marquis Haynes earlier this week, but the meeting with Lawson suggests they’re still looking to add more options off the edge after Ojulari’s torn ACL.