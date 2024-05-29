 Skip navigation
Carl Granderson aiming for more consistency in 2024

  
Published May 29, 2024 09:42 AM

Saints defensive end Carl Granderson is coming off his best NFL season and he’s set his sights even higher for 2024.

Granderson played in every game for the first time in his career and he started all 17 contests on his way to leading the team with a career-high 8.5 sacks. Granderson believes that the key to realizing his goal is maintaining the same level of play throughout the season.

Last year saw Granderson post 4.5 sacks in the first six games and three sacks in the last five games, but a midseason lull kept him from putting up even bigger numbers.

“It’s always good to start off strong, but looking back at last year, it got rocky in the middle,” Granderson said, via the team’s website. “For me, it’s maintaining and being consistent, and the numbers will come. The middle of the season for me was kind of like you hit a wall, and then you turn it up when it’s too late. So moving forward to this season, I expect my production to start off hot and in the middle keep it going, and then toward the end crank it up even more.”

Granderson is signed to the Saints through the 2027 season and that deal will look like a wise one if his 2023 production turns out to be the floor for his future contributions to the team.