Carl Lawson feels there’s a lot left in his tank

Carl Lawson had a long stay on the open market before agreeing to a deal with the Cowboys late last week.

The veteran edge rusher hit free agency in March after a 2023 season that saw him play just 101 snaps for the Jets. Lawson called that a “tough situation” and the same description could also apply to the torn Achilles that kept him off the field for the entire 2021 campaign.

Those two years were sandwiched around a seven-sack season in 2022 and Lawson said on Monday that he feels like he’s still capable of that kind of production. Lawson believes that there’s “a lot” left in his tank after his rocky stint with the Jets.

“I’ve been a very effective pass rusher in this league, but on losing teams,” Lawson said, via the Cowboys website. “So this is an opportunity to get on a team that can be up in games and I can show my ability, now that I’m healthy, so I’m excited.”

Lawson should have plenty of opportunities to show what he has to offer. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence will draw plenty of attention from opposing offenses, which will leave Lawson with chances to win the kind of one-on-one battles he never got to fight with the Jets last season.