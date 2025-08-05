CB Nate Hobbs had knee surgery, hopes to be back for Packers opener

The Packers won’t have cornerback Nate Hobbs on the practice field for the next few weeks.

Bill Huber of SI.com reported that Hobbs had surgery on his knee after sitting out recent practices at training camp. Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that the surgery was performed on Saturday morning and that Hobbs had a partial tear of his meniscus repaired.

The hope is that Hobbs will recover in time to play in the Packers’ season-opening home game against the Lions.

Hobbs signed a four-year contract with the Packers as a free agent this offseason. The former Raider is expected to start at corner along with Keisean Nixon once he’s healthy enough to return.