CBS will celebrate 50th anniversary of The NFL Today on Sunday

  
Published September 19, 2025 01:27 PM

For those who fell in love with pro football as children of the 1970s, a handful of moments stand out.

One was the debut of The NFL Today, on CBS.

The iconic show launched 50 years ago on Sunday. And CBS will be celebrating the golden anniversary in style.

Via Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal, the Week 3 show will include a retro set, wardrobe that matches the era, and original show host Brent Musburger.

Tyler Hale, the CBS senior V.P. of studio production, had the idea during Super Bowl LVIII, when CBS televised a documentary regarding the show.

For many, it won’t mean much. For plenty of us who were 10 years old when the show arrived, it will be a very memorable moment.