CeeDee Lamb bristles at training input from Cole Beasley

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone
nbc_pftpm_rookieholdouts_240703.jpg
Reasons for rookie training camp holdouts

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone
nbc_pftpm_rookieholdouts_240703.jpg
Reasons for rookie training camp holdouts

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CeeDee Lamb bristles at training input from Cole Beasley

  
Published July 6, 2024 09:51 AM

No good deed goes untrolled.

Former NFL receiver Cole Beasley might have muttered that to himself on Friday, a day after he offered Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb some passive-aggressive input on his offseason training habits.

After video emerged of Lamb doing a variety of exercises that looked to be far less unusual than the Jameis Winston exercise plan, Beasley reposted it with this: “Man just do some heavy squats and power cleans….”

The blowback promptly began, prompting Beasley to backpedal. “It was more of a shot at all these ‘trainers’ all over instagram.” Beasley said in response to those who said he was calling out CeeDee. “I think Lamb is a baller.”

But the criticism continued, with someone pointing out that Beasley never had a 1,000-yard season in his 11-year career.

“Give me 180 targets off the couch and I eclipse 1000,” Beasley said. “Stop looking at stats and check the tape. As far as getting open goes…I’m confident I did that with the best of them.”

It was fine until Lamb caught wind of the comments — and chimed in.

“I don’t need 180 targets to touch a band,” Lamb said. “Pull up tape, I’d match you route for route on getting open. Just Chill. @Bease11.”

Said Beasley: “it was never shots at you bro don’t be sensitive.”

Later, Beasley agreed with the notion that he was simply giving advice and that “the Internet” pitted him against Lamb.

C’mon, Cole. There’s a difference between reaching out to, say, former Dallas teammate Dak Prescott discreetly with a message for him to send to Lamb (who never played with Beasley) about the value of “heavy squats and power cleans.” When “advice” appears in a public platform, it can be regarded as criticism. And it can take on a life of its own.

Even if you didn’t intend to end up being pitted against Lamb (perhaps because you didn’t expect him to personally call you out), you know or should have known it could have happened when you took the “advice” public.

Then there’s the broader context, which can’t be ignored. Lamb stayed away from the entire offseason program, and he’s reportedly planning to hold out of training camp unless and until he gets the contract he wants. Advice for/criticism of Lamb at this specific time can easily be perceived as taking the team’s side in the player-valuation debate.

That could be why Lamb bristled. When it comes to a player making a stand against the system in an effort to get paid, you’re either with him or you’re against him. Beasley said enough for Lamb to reasonably conclude that this is less about training techniques and more about Beasley possibly thinking Lamb shouldn’t be greedy because his production in 2023 came largely from the 181 targets he received.

That’s the key. 181 targets. That’s why Beasley said, “Give me 180 targets off the couch and I eclipse 1000.”

There’s a kernel of resentment at the core of this slow-time controversy. Lamb’s production is a product of opportunities, as Beasley sees it. And he apparently believes that, if he had the same opportunities, he would have made a lot more money during his 12 years in the league.