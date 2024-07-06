CeeDee Lamb bristles at training input from Cole Beasley

No good deed goes untrolled.

Former NFL receiver Cole Beasley might have muttered that to himself on Friday, a day after he offered Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb some passive-aggressive input on his offseason training habits.

After video emerged of Lamb doing a variety of exercises that looked to be far less unusual than the Jameis Winston exercise plan, Beasley reposted it with this: “Man just do some heavy squats and power cleans….”

The blowback promptly began, prompting Beasley to backpedal. “It was more of a shot at all these ‘trainers’ all over instagram.” Beasley said in response to those who said he was calling out CeeDee. “I think Lamb is a baller.”

But the criticism continued, with someone pointing out that Beasley never had a 1,000-yard season in his 11-year career.

“Give me 180 targets off the couch and I eclipse 1000,” Beasley said. “Stop looking at stats and check the tape. As far as getting open goes…I’m confident I did that with the best of them.”

It was fine until Lamb caught wind of the comments — and chimed in.

“I don’t need 180 targets to touch a band,” Lamb said. “Pull up tape, I’d match you route for route on getting open. Just Chill. @Bease11.”

Said Beasley: “it was never shots at you bro don’t be sensitive.”

Later, Beasley agreed with the notion that he was simply giving advice and that “the Internet” pitted him against Lamb.

C’mon, Cole. There’s a difference between reaching out to, say, former Dallas teammate Dak Prescott discreetly with a message for him to send to Lamb (who never played with Beasley) about the value of “heavy squats and power cleans.” When “advice” appears in a public platform, it can be regarded as criticism. And it can take on a life of its own.

Even if you didn’t intend to end up being pitted against Lamb (perhaps because you didn’t expect him to personally call you out), you know or should have known it could have happened when you took the “advice” public.

Then there’s the broader context, which can’t be ignored. Lamb stayed away from the entire offseason program, and he’s reportedly planning to hold out of training camp unless and until he gets the contract he wants. Advice for/criticism of Lamb at this specific time can easily be perceived as taking the team’s side in the player-valuation debate.

That could be why Lamb bristled. When it comes to a player making a stand against the system in an effort to get paid, you’re either with him or you’re against him. Beasley said enough for Lamb to reasonably conclude that this is less about training techniques and more about Beasley possibly thinking Lamb shouldn’t be greedy because his production in 2023 came largely from the 181 targets he received.

That’s the key. 181 targets. That’s why Beasley said, “Give me 180 targets off the couch and I eclipse 1000.”

There’s a kernel of resentment at the core of this slow-time controversy. Lamb’s production is a product of opportunities, as Beasley sees it. And he apparently believes that, if he had the same opportunities, he would have made a lot more money during his 12 years in the league.