CeeDee Lamb: Dak Prescott’s deal propelled us to new heights

  
Published September 11, 2024 10:19 AM

The Cowboys took their time reaching agreement on an extension with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and they took even longer to get a deal done with quarterback Dak Prescott, but both players took the field with their football futures secure last Sunday.

News of the deal between Prescott and the Cowboys came just before kickoff against the Browns and the Cowboys ran up a 27-3 lead on the way to a 33-17 road win. Lamb said that the Cowboys were locked in before Prescott’s deal got done and that the quarterback’s agreement gave them a little extra wind in their sails.

“We were already flying in with the . . . I want to say ‘intent,’ that he was gonna be our quarterback and that the deal was gonna get done,” Lamb said, via CBSSports.com. “But that kinda just propelled us to new heights, if you will. Shoutout Dak, he’s definitely deserved of the contract. Just able to put all that behind us and actually go play ball.”

The Cowboys still have to get Micah Parsons’s extension done, but that may not happen until the offseason so any future motivation may have to come from other sources as they try to build on their impressive start to the season.