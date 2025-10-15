CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin, Tyler Booker returned to limited work

The Cowboys had all 53 players on the practice field on Wednesday, a nice change from recent weeks. They did list 10 players as limited in the session.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was among those, practicing for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 3.

Wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (foot) and right guard Tyler Booker (ankle) also returned as limited participants. Turpin missed two games and Booker three.

Offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knee/knee), offensive guard Trevor Keegan (neck), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (ankle), wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee), linebacker Jack Sanborn (concussion), left guard Tyler Smith (knee) and safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/knee) also were limited.

Cornerback Caelen Carson (knee), cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) and defensive end James Houston (knee) were full participants.

Carson and Mingo are in the final week of their 21-day practice window, so the Cowboys will decide on whether to activate them back to the active roster later this week.