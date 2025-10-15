 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin, Tyler Booker returned to limited work

  
Published October 15, 2025 05:15 PM

The Cowboys had all 53 players on the practice field on Wednesday, a nice change from recent weeks. They did list 10 players as limited in the session.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was among those, practicing for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 3.

Wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (foot) and right guard Tyler Booker (ankle) also returned as limited participants. Turpin missed two games and Booker three.

Offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knee/knee), offensive guard Trevor Keegan (neck), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (ankle), wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee), linebacker Jack Sanborn (concussion), left guard Tyler Smith (knee) and safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/knee) also were limited.

Cornerback Caelen Carson (knee), cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) and defensive end James Houston (knee) were full participants.

Carson and Mingo are in the final week of their 21-day practice window, so the Cowboys will decide on whether to activate them back to the active roster later this week.