CeeDee Lamb on George Pickens: There’s no A or B, we’re both No. 1

After trading for wide receiver George Pickens this month, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said that the team does not view the former Steeler as a No. 2 receiver.

The Cowboys’ incumbent No. 1 receiver doesn’t see Pickens that way either. CeeDee Lamb and Pickens were both in attendance at Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s charity softball game over the weekend and Lamb addressed how their partnership will work during an interview with DLLS Sports.

“Now we both ones,” Lamb said. “It ain’t no A, B, none of that. It’s one. You look over there, you see one. You look over here, you see another one. So do what you gotta do with that.”

Amari Cooper led the Cowboys in catches and receiving yards during Lamb’s rookie season in 2020, but Lamb took over both spots the next season and has been the unquestioned top dog in the Dallas passing game the last three years. Pickens may not match his numbers, but it’s clear that the Cowboys see their offense taking on a new look in 2025.