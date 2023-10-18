Chandler Jones arrested again in Las Vegas for violating protective order

Former Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones has been arrested again in Las Vegas.

Police and court records in Las Vegas show, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal, that Jones was arrested for violating a domestic violence temporary protection order on Tuesday. Those records show that police responded to a call at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Jones was arrested on two counts of the same charge in September and was released on a $15,000 bond.

Jones was on the Raiders’ non-football illness list at the time of that arrest and the team released him in the wake of it.