Chandler Jones arrested again in Las Vegas for violating protective order

  
Published October 18, 2023 11:49 AM

Former Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones has been arrested again in Las Vegas.

Police and court records in Las Vegas show, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal, that Jones was arrested for violating a domestic violence temporary protection order on Tuesday. Those records show that police responded to a call at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Jones was arrested on two counts of the same charge in September and was released on a $15,000 bond.

Jones was on the Raiders’ non-football illness list at the time of that arrest and the team released him in the wake of it.