Chandler Jones is not expected to play this weekend

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones has not been with the Raiders this week and that’s not expected to change this weekend.

Jones has created and deleted numerous social media posts accusing the Raiders organization, head coach Josh McDaniels, and General Manager Dave Ziegler of barring him from the team facility in recent days. One of the posts also accuses the team of sending the Las Vegas Crisis Response Team to his home.

McDaniels called it “a personal situation and a private matter” earlier this week and did not shed any more light on what’s going on when he spoke to reporters on Friday. McDaniels did say that he does not expect Jones to be in the lineup against the Broncos on Sunday.

The Raiders still list Jones as a starter on their depth chart. First-round pick Tyree Wilson is listed behind him and Jones’ absence should open the door for the rookie to get extensive playing time in his regular season debut.