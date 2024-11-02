 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers activate DJ Chark from injured reserve

  
Published November 2, 2024 04:48 PM

The Chargers activated wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers placed wide receiver Brenden Rice on injured reserve. Rice already was ruled out of Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury.

Chark is coming back from a groin injury that has kept him out all season. He had full practices Thursday and Friday and was listed as questionable to play.

The Jaguars made Chark a second-round pick in 2018, and he has 212 receptions for 3,069 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career.

The Chargers also announced they elevated cornerback Eli Apple and wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Apple has not played this season. Reagor has played two games and caught three passes for 76 yards and returning one kickoff for 22 yards.