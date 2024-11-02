Chargers activate DJ Chark from injured reserve

The Chargers activated wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers placed wide receiver Brenden Rice on injured reserve. Rice already was ruled out of Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury.

Chark is coming back from a groin injury that has kept him out all season. He had full practices Thursday and Friday and was listed as questionable to play.

The Jaguars made Chark a second-round pick in 2018, and he has 212 receptions for 3,069 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career.

The Chargers also announced they elevated cornerback Eli Apple and wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Apple has not played this season. Reagor has played two games and caught three passes for 76 yards and returning one kickoff for 22 yards.