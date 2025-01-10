 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Chargers activate Simi Fehoko, Eli Apple off of IR

  
Published January 10, 2025 04:50 PM

The Chargers have made a few roster moves in advance of their wild card matchup with the Texans on Saturday.

Los Angeles announced receiver Simi Fehoko and cornerback Eli Apple have been activated to the 53-man roster off of injured reserve. Fehoko is back after dealing with an elbow injury and Apple had a hamstring injury.

Defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor has been placed on injured reserve with an oblique injury. He was previously listed as doubtful for the contest. He was limited on Wednesday and Friday and did not participate on Thursday.

Additionally, Los Angeles elevated safety Eddie Jackson and running back Jaret Patterson from the practice squad to the active roster for Saturday’s game.

Jackson appeared in the Chargers’ last two games after joining the club late in the season. Patterson played one game for the Chargers this season.