Chargers add Jim Harbaugh’s former Michigan running back Hassan Haskins

Jim Harbaugh will get to coach running back Hassan Haskins again.

The Chargers claimed Haskins off waivers today, a day after he was let go by the Titans as one of Tennessee’s 53-player roster cuts.

Haskins played for Harbaugh at Michigan from 2018 to 2021 before the Titans drafted him in the fourth round in 2022. He didn’t do much as a rookie, then spent last season on injured reserve and was also charged with aggravated assault in a domestic violence case.

But Harbaugh sees something in Haskins and will add him to a crowded backfield that also featured Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Jaret Patterson and Kimani Vidal.