Hassan Haskins, Kyle Philips cut by Titans as they reduce roster to 53 players

The Titans traded quarterback Malik Willis to the Packers on Monday and they parted ways with two other members of their 2022 draft class on Tuesday.

Running back Hassan Haskins and wide receiver Kyle Philips were both waived as the team made their way to the 53-player limit. Haskins was a fourth-rounder and Philips was a fifth-round selection.

The Titans also waived or released defensive linemen Abdullah Anderson, Quinton Bohanna, Khalid Duke, and Isaiah Iton; offensive linemen Geron Christian, Corey Levin, Cole Spencer, Leroy Watson, and Lachavious Simmons; linebacker Shane Ray; defensive backs Tre Avery, Shyheim Carter, Caleb Farley, Eric Garror, Matthew Jackson, Robert Javier, Gabe Jeudy-Lally, and Anthony Kendall; wide receivers Kearis Jackson, Mason Kinsey, and Bryce Oliver; kicker Brayden Narveson; and running back Jabari Small.

Linebacker Chance Campbell and defensive end TK McLendon were placed on injured reserve while wide receiver Colton Dowell was transferred to the regular season PUP list.