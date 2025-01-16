Chargers “hope we can continue to be around” Khalil Mack

Edge rusher Khalil Mack isn’t sure what his future holds, but the Chargers know what they hope he’ll decide to do in 2025.

Mack played out the final year of his contract in 2024, so his return was far from certain even before he opened the door to possibly retiring when he spoke to reporters earlier this week. Mack said he doesn’t know if he’s “going to play football moving forward” and said he doesn’t have a timeline in mind because he doesn’t want to make any rash decisions immediately after the season.

On Wednesday, Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz said that he felt Mack was a central part of what made the team successful in 2024 and that he hopes they run it back in 2025.

“These guys were special,” Hortiz said, via the team’s website. “They love football, and we love football, and we love guys who love football. That’s what this group was, and Khalil was right at the forefront of it,” Hortiz added. “Such a special competitor, leader, person. It’s rare to get a guy of Khalil’s ability and get the person that he brings with it. He is a special, special person to be around. I feel blessed to have been around him and I hope we can continue to be around him.”

Mack had 39 tackles, six sacks, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during the regular season. He had two more sacks in the playoff loss to the Texans.