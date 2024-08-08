 Skip navigation
Chargers list J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards as co-starters at running back

  
New Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh likes to run the football, and it’s looking like he’ll take a committee approach.

The Chargers listed J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards as co-starters at running back on their first depth chart of the preseason.

Dobbins and Edwards spent the last four seasons as teammates in Baltimore, where they played for Harbaugh’s brother John. They arrived in Los Angeles this offseason in an offense that they hope has plenty of carries to go around.

The Ravens list Isaiah Spiller as their next running back on the depth chart, followed by Jaret Patterson, Elijah Dotson and Kimani Vidal.