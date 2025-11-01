Chargers place RB Hassan Haskins on injured reserve

The Chargers placed running back Hassan Haskins on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

The Chargers also elevated running back Amar Johnson and running back Jaret Patterson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

They had already ruled out Haskins for Sunday after he injured a hamstring in the Week 7 loss to the Colts. He is required to miss at least the next four games before returning.

Kimani Vidal won the starting job after injuries to Najee Harris (Achilles) and Omarion Hampton (ankle). But the Chargers have little depth at the position, with Johnson and Patterson as the only available backups.

Johnson, a rookie from South Dakota State, ran for 3,194 rushing yards in four seasons with the Jackrabbits. He scored 28 rushing touchdowns on 537 attempts and caught 57 passes for 518 yards and two touchdowns.

Patterson has appeared in 22 career games with the Commanders and Chargers after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He played in the Chargers’ Week 8 win over Minnesota as a standard elevation, running 11 times for 30 yards.

In his career, Patterson has totaled 374 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 96 attempts, while catching 10 passes for 73 yards.