Chargers re-sign TE Tucker Fisk

Tight end Tucker Fisk is back on the Chargers’ roster.

The NFL’s daily transaction report for Monday showed that Fisk has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender from the team. Fisk wasn’t able to negotiate with others after being tendered and signing now frees him to participate in the offseason program.

Fisk spent two seasons with the Falcons before signing with the Chargers last year. He had one catch for nine yards during his time in Atlanta and seven catches for 49 yards in nine games with the Chargers. He also had a catch in their playoff loss to the Texans.

Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly are the other tight ends at the top of the depth chart for the Chargers.