 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers select Brenden Rice with No. 225 pick in seventh round

  
Published April 27, 2024 06:12 PM

Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, officially has his first NFL destination.

Fortunately for him, he won’t have to go far.

The Chargers selected Rice with the No. 225 overall pick in the seventh round.

Rice, 22, finished his collegiate career at USC after two seasons with Colorado. He was a second-team All-Pac 12 honoree in 2023 after registering 45 catches for 791 yards with 12 touchdowns. He led the Trojans in receiving touchdowns last season.

In 45 career college games, Rice caught 111 passes for 1,821 yards with 21 touchdowns.