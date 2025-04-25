Chargers select North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton at No. 22

The Broncos passed on North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton at No. 20. They now will have to face him twice a year for however long he plays for the Chargers.

The Chargers made Hampton the 22nd overall pick.

He will join Najee Harris in the running backs room after rushing for 3,565 yards and 36 touchdowns in three seasons at UNC. Harris became a Charger in free agency after rushing for 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons in Pittsburgh.

The Chargers also have needs at edge rusher, defensive tackle and wide receiver, but with an offensive line that includes Rashawn Slater and Mekhi Becton, they should have a potent rushing attack.