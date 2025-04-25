 Skip navigation
Broncos get the guy they want in CB Brown
Bucs prepare for the future with WR Egbuka
Bengals 'plan for the future' with Stewart

Broncos get the guy they want in CB Brown
Bucs prepare for the future with WR Egbuka
Bengals ‘plan for the future’ with Stewart

Chargers select North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton at No. 22

  
Published April 24, 2025 10:41 PM

The Broncos passed on North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton at No. 20. They now will have to face him twice a year for however long he plays for the Chargers.

The Chargers made Hampton the 22nd overall pick.

He will join Najee Harris in the running backs room after rushing for 3,565 yards and 36 touchdowns in three seasons at UNC. Harris became a Charger in free agency after rushing for 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons in Pittsburgh.

The Chargers also have needs at edge rusher, defensive tackle and wide receiver, but with an offensive line that includes Rashawn Slater and Mekhi Becton, they should have a potent rushing attack.