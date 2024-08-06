 Skip navigation
Chargers sign QB Luis Perez

  
Published August 6, 2024 05:58 PM

Justin Herbert is out of action with a foot injury at the moment and the Chargers added another quarterback to the roster on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of Luis Perez to the 90-man roster. They did not announce any other moves.

Perez has spent time with the Rams, Eagles, and Lions since the start of the 2018 season, but has never seen any regular season action in the NFL. He has played a lot in spring leagues, however. Perez led the USFL in passer rating in 2022, he was the XFL title game MVP in 2023 before leading the UFL in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage this year.

With Herbert out, Easton Stick, Max Duggan, and Casey Bauman are the other available quarterbacks on the Chargers roster.