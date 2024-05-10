 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiderscoinflip_240510.jpg
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
nbc_pft_rice_240510.jpg
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
nbc_pft_nflpublicenemy_240510.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiderscoinflip_240510.jpg
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
nbc_pft_rice_240510.jpg
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
nbc_pft_nflpublicenemy_240510.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers sign six draft picks, including WR Brenden Rice

  
Published May 10, 2024 05:02 PM

The Chargers signed six of their nine draft picks Friday, the team announced.

Third-round linebacker Junior Colson, fifth-round cornerback Tarheeb Still, fifth-round cornerback Cam Hart, sixth-round running back Kimani Vidal, seventh-round receiver Brenden Rice and seventh-round receiver Cornelius Johnson all signed their four-year rookie deals.

Rice, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, played two seasons at USC and made 84 receptions for 1,402 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was a second-team All-Pacific-12 selection last season after ranking third in the conference with a team-high 12 receiving scores, while also setting career highs in receptions (45) and receiving yards (791).

Rice began his career at Colorado.

The Chargers also signed 21 undrafted free agents — Michigan guard Karsen Barnhart, Augustana quarterback Casey Bauman, Georgia Tech tight end Luke Benson, Florida State safety Akeem Dent, Fresno State wide receiver Jaelen Gill, Notre Dame safety Thomas Harper, South Dakota State tight end Zach Heins, North Carolina State outside linebacker Savion Jackson, Mississippi linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, Oklahoma State wide receiver Leon Johnson, East Carolina wide receiver Jaylen Johnson, North Carolina State cornerback Robert Kennedy, Southern California linebacker Shane Lee, Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Micheal Mason, Central Florida outside linebacker Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, Campbell tackle Tyler McLellan, TCU guard Willis Patrick, Clemson safety Jalyn Phillips, Western Carolina tackle Tyler Smith, Mississippi cornerback Zamari Walton and Appalachian State center/guard Bucky Williams.