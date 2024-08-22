Chargers sign TE Isaac Rex, waive DL Micheal Mason

The Chargers tweaked their roster ahead of the final weekend of preseason games.

The team announced that they have signed tight end Isaac Rex. He takes the spot of defensive lineman Michael Mason, who was waived in a corresponding move.

Rex was undrafted out of BYU this year and he signed with the Lions, but he was waived in May. Rex had 112 catches for 1,385 yards and 24 touchdowns while in college.

Hayden Hurst, Will Dissly, Donald Parham, Stone Smartt, Zach Heins, Luke Benson, and Tucker Fisk were already on the Chargers roster at tight end.

Mason had three tackles for the Chargers in the preseason.