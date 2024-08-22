 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bonixstartingv2_240822.jpg
Nix becomes Payton’s 1st rookie QB to start a year
nbc_pft_petecarroll_240822.jpg
Carroll isn’t ‘desiring’ coaching right now
nbc_pft_danieljones_240822.jpg
Giants need to support Jones for a fair shot

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bonixstartingv2_240822.jpg
Nix becomes Payton’s 1st rookie QB to start a year
nbc_pft_petecarroll_240822.jpg
Carroll isn’t ‘desiring’ coaching right now
nbc_pft_danieljones_240822.jpg
Giants need to support Jones for a fair shot

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers sign TE Isaac Rex, waive DL Micheal Mason

  
Published August 22, 2024 02:39 PM

The Chargers tweaked their roster ahead of the final weekend of preseason games.

The team announced that they have signed tight end Isaac Rex. He takes the spot of defensive lineman Michael Mason, who was waived in a corresponding move.

Rex was undrafted out of BYU this year and he signed with the Lions, but he was waived in May. Rex had 112 catches for 1,385 yards and 24 touchdowns while in college.

Hayden Hurst, Will Dissly, Donald Parham, Stone Smartt, Zach Heins, Luke Benson, and Tucker Fisk were already on the Chargers roster at tight end.

Mason had three tackles for the Chargers in the preseason.