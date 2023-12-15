Chargers trail 63-14, lose C Will Clapp to knee injury

The Chargers have had injury added to insult tonight.

Center Will Clapp was injured on the first play of the fourth quarter on an Isaiah Spiller run. He was carted into the training room with a knee injury, according to the team.

Brenden Jaimes has replaced Clapp.

Clapp has started since Corey Linsley was placed on the non-football illness list early this season with a heart issue.

On the next play after Clapp’s departure, cornerback Jack Jones read the Chargers’ play and made one of the best plays of the season. He caught the ball on the run and ran the interception 16 yards for a touchdown and a 63-7 Las Vegas lead.

It was the Raiders’ second defensive touchdown of the night.

Defensive tackle John Jenkins returned an Easton Stick fumble 44 yards for a touchdown off Malcolm Koonce’s strip-sack.

The Chargers just added a touchdown on Alex Erickson’s 13-yard reception from Stick. The Raiders lead 63-14 with 8:39 left.