Chargers waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day served as a Chargers captain for the first 14 games of the season, but he won’t be one for the final three.

The Chargers announced that they have waived Joseph-Day on Friday. Joseph-Day can now be claimed by any of the other 31 teams in the league and he could provide some experienced help up front for a defense heading toward the playoffs.

Joseph-Day is making a base salary of $6.5 million this year and is under contract for $7.5 million next year, but that money is not guaranteed.

Joseph-Day started every game this year and, including the playoffs, 17 games last year. He had 90 tackles, 6.5 sacks, four passes defensed, and a forced fumble.