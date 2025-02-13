 Skip navigation
Charles Omenihu on Travis Kelce: I believe he’ll give it another go

  
Published February 13, 2025 04:06 PM

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is taking some time to determine if he’s going to continue playing in 2025 and one of his teammates has a message for him as he works through the decision.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu was a guest on The Facility and he shared the message that he’d give to Kelce about his future. Omenihu said it would be that “we, the whole organization, can’t go out like that” and he said that he thinks Kelce will have a similar view of things.

“I think Trav has a lot left, I think Trav is an extreme competitor, I think he’s somebody that loves the game,” Omenihu said. “I think in the storied career that he’s had, going out like that, in my opinion, wouldn’t be something that he would do. So, I believe that he’ll be back. I believe he’ll give it on more go.”

Kelce will be a member of the Chiefs if he opts back in for another season, but it’s not clear where Omenihu will be playing. He’s not under contract, but it sounds like he hopes to remain in Kansas City with Kelce on the roster as well.