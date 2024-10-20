Charlie Jones returns opening kickoff 100 yards, Bengals lead 7-0

Joe Burrow has not won in Cleveland.

The Bengals are doing their best early to change that.

Charlie Jones returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to give Cincinnati a 7-0 lead.

Jones got past midfield before he was touched. The Browns had a chance to knock him out of bound just before he reached the end zone but Jones was able to walk the tightrope along the sideline before diving past the pylon for the score.

It was Cincinnati’s first kickoff return for a touchdown since 2020.