Charlotte, Panthers eye new stadium in 2046

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240621__018521.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240621.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit is far from over
nbc_pftpm_fullyguaranteed_240621.jpg
Florio: NFL ‘could lose’ collusion grievance

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240621__018521.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240621.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit is far from over
nbc_pftpm_fullyguaranteed_240621.jpg
Florio: NFL ‘could lose’ collusion grievance

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Charlotte, Panthers eye new stadium in 2046

  
Published June 21, 2024 05:22 PM

The Panthers are getting a new stadium.

In 22 years.

Maybe.

Via WSOC-TV, discussions regarding a renovation to the existing facility, which opened in 1995, include a potential deal to commence negotiations on a new stadium by 2037 — with the goal of opening the new venue nine years later.

Steve Harrison of WFAE has posted the language from the agenda for Monday’s Charlotte City Council meeting, which will take up the issue of the current request for $650 million to upgrade the current building.

There are few details beyond that, including the most important ones: How much will this cost and who’s going to pay for it?

However it plays out, 2037 will be here before you know it. And, at the groundbreaking, we can only hope a certain someone throws a shovel full of dirt on someone else. Right before removing without advance warning another someone else’s hardhat.