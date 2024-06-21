Charlotte, Panthers eye new stadium in 2046

The Panthers are getting a new stadium.

In 22 years.

Maybe.

Via WSOC-TV, discussions regarding a renovation to the existing facility, which opened in 1995, include a potential deal to commence negotiations on a new stadium by 2037 — with the goal of opening the new venue nine years later.

Steve Harrison of WFAE has posted the language from the agenda for Monday’s Charlotte City Council meeting, which will take up the issue of the current request for $650 million to upgrade the current building.

There are few details beyond that, including the most important ones: How much will this cost and who’s going to pay for it?

However it plays out, 2037 will be here before you know it. And, at the groundbreaking, we can only hope a certain someone throws a shovel full of dirt on someone else. Right before removing without advance warning another someone else’s hardhat.