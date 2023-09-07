Charvarius Ward out of 49ers practice Thursday

The 49ers had defensive end Nick Bosa at practice for the first time this season, but cornerback Charvarius Ward was not on the field.

Ward was not on Wednesday’s injury report at all, but the 49ers said he did not participate in Thursday’s workout because of a heel injury. The Niners list Ward as a starter on their depth chart with Ambry Thomas behind him.

The 49ers will practice again Friday before turning in their injury designations for the week. Safety Talanoa Hufanga (personal) was the only other player to miss practice.

Center Jon Feliciano (illness) and left tackle Trent Williams (rest) were back at practice after sitting out Wednesday. Tight end George Kittle (groin), linebacker Oren Burks (knee), safety Tashaun Gipson (back), safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), running back Jordan Mason (foot), wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist), and kicker Jake Moody (right quadricep) were limited for the second straight day.

Bosa was also listed as limited as he only did conditioning work a day after agreeing to a five-year contract extension with the team.