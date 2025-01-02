 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Chase Brown, Tee Higgins listed as questionable for Saturday

  
Published January 2, 2025 02:28 PM

The Bengals handed out injury designations for Saturday’s game against the Steelers and a couple of key skill position players earned questionable tags.

Running back Chase Brown remained out of practice with the ankle injury he suffered in last Saturday’s win over the Broncos while wide receiver Tee Higgins was a limited participant due to the ankle and knee issues that landed him on the report. Higgins caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime against Denver, so he may be a better bet to play than Brown.

Right tackle Amarius Mims (ankle, hand) did not practice Thursday and is listed as questionable along with wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin), tight end Drew Sample (groin), and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (ankle). Defensive end Sam Hubbard (knee) has been ruled out.

The Bengals need a win and losses by the Broncos and Dolphins to qualify for the playoffs.