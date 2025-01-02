Chase Brown, Tee Higgins listed as questionable for Saturday

The Bengals handed out injury designations for Saturday’s game against the Steelers and a couple of key skill position players earned questionable tags.

Running back Chase Brown remained out of practice with the ankle injury he suffered in last Saturday’s win over the Broncos while wide receiver Tee Higgins was a limited participant due to the ankle and knee issues that landed him on the report. Higgins caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime against Denver, so he may be a better bet to play than Brown.

Right tackle Amarius Mims (ankle, hand) did not practice Thursday and is listed as questionable along with wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin), tight end Drew Sample (groin), and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (ankle). Defensive end Sam Hubbard (knee) has been ruled out.

The Bengals need a win and losses by the Broncos and Dolphins to qualify for the playoffs.