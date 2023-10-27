Chase Young: I don’t think about trade deadline at all, just focused on Eagles

The Commanders have a pair of defensive ends in the final year of their contracts and that made the upcoming trade deadline a popular topic of conversation in their locker room on Thursday.

Montez Sweat said that the possibility of being dealt “definitely goes across your mind,” but he is trying to keep his focus on Sunday’s game against the Eagles rather than on what might happen before Tuesday afternoon. Chase Young agreed with the focus on the next game while saying he’s not paying any attention to the possibility of a trade.

“I don’t think about it at all. I’m just focused on the Eagles. . . . My name’s been popping up since I’ve been here, regardless of a trade. I ain’t tripping about nothing,” Young said.

Young had two sacks against the Giants last Sunday and he has five on the season, which has made his return from a long ACL recovery one of the bright spots of a rough start to the year in Washington. That makes it easy to understand why other clubs might want him, but it remains to be seen if anyone will be willing to pay enough to pry him out of Washington.