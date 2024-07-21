Chiefs activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire, sign TE Izaiah Gathings

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s stay on the Chiefs’ non-football illness list was a brief one.

Edwards-Helaire landed on the list before the team’s first practice of training camp on Saturday, but the NFL’s daily transaction report for Sunday shows that he’s been activated after passing his physical.

The Chiefs re-signed Edwards-Helaire this offseason. The 2020 first-round pick had 441 carries for 1,845 yards and 12 touchdowns over his first four seasons in Kansas City.

The transaction report shows that the Chiefs also signed tight end Izaiah Gathings and waived tight end Gerritt Prince with an injury designation. Gathings also spent time with the Chiefs last season, but has never played in a regular season game.