Chiefs arrive back in Kansas City 15 hours later than scheduled

The Chiefs’ trip to Denver was hardly worth the effort. They battled flight delays coming and going from a 38-0 beatdown at the hands of the Broncos as the Chiefs rested their key starters.

An ice storm in Kansas City on Saturday shut down the airport, causing a four-hour delay of the Chiefs’ departure following boarding. The team tried to move up their departure time, but the charter was delayed in arriving because of a mechanical issue.

The Chiefs arrived in Denver at 6:49 p.m. local time Saturday.

They were scheduled to depart Denver at 7:55 p.m. Sunday, but a foot of snow fell in Kansas City causing hundreds of flight cancellations at Kansas City International Airport. So, the team spent the night in Denver.

The Chiefs experienced another delay Monday morning as the plane was taxiing from the gate, Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star reports. The team finally made it back to Kansas City at 12:42 p.m. CT, which was 15 hours and 22 minutes later than scheduled.

As the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Chiefs have a bye this week before playing at home in the divisional round. They will not have to go on the road again unless (until?) they reach the Super Bowl, which is being played in New Orleans.