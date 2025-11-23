Chiefs complete comeback, defeat Colts 23-20 in OT

The Chiefs aren’t out of it quite yet.

Down 20-9 late in the third quarter, the Chiefs scored 11 in the fourth period before getting a game-winning 27-yard field goal from Harrison Butker in overtime to beat the Colts 23-20.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes made several key plays late to bring the team back from the brink to win. Down by three late in the fourth quarter, Mahomes connected with Rashee Rice on fourth-and-3 to keep the drive alive with a 19-yard gain. While Kansas City got down to the Indianapolis 2-yard line, the club couldn’t punch it in at the end of regulation, settling for a 25-yard field goal from Butker.

While the Colts took the ball in overtime, Jonathan Taylor was stuffed on third-and-1 for a 2-yard loss, forcing a three-and-out. The Chiefs’ defense forced three-and-outs on each of Indianapolis’ last four possessions starting at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

That gave Kansas City the opportunity to go down the field and win. Mahomes made another outstanding play, hitting a deep shot to Xavier Worthy on third-and-7 for a 31-yard gain, putting the club in Indianapolis territory. Then a 21-yard pass from Mahomes to Rice effectively put things in place for a Chiefs win.

After getting to the 9-yard line, Kansas City didn’t mess with anything else, sending Butker out to end it and cap a 12-play, 81-yard drive.

Rice ended the day with eight catches for 141 yards. He was battling a hamstring issue late in the contest, but was able to get back on the field for the critical 21-yard gain.

Mahomes finished 29-of-46 for 352 yards with an interception — a tipped pass that led to Daniel Jones’ first touchdown to Michael Pittman. Kareem Hunt ended the day with 104 yards on 30 carries with a TD.

On the other side, Taylor was held to just 58 yards on 16 carries with no touchdowns. He had two catches for 8 yards.

Jones was 19-of-31 for 181 yards with two touchdowns.

With the win, the Chiefs gained a key conference victory and ended a two-game losing streak. Though the Chiefs are still on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason picture, the club at 6-5 still has some life. Kansas City will be in Dallas for a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Cowboys in Week 13.

At 8-3, the Colts are still in first place in the AFC South. They will host the division-rival Texans in Week 13.