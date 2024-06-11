 Skip navigation
Chiefs DL BJ Thompson is home from the hospital

  
Published June 10, 2024 11:22 PM

Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson was released from the hospital on Monday night, his agent, Chris Turnage, told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Four days ago, Thompson was in a special teams meeting at the team facility when he had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest.

“The family thanks everyone for their prayers and wants to especially thank the Chiefs medical and training staff for their rapid response and professionalism throughout this situation,” Turnage said, via Pelissero.

Thompson initially was in stable condition but unconscious.

Head coach Andy Reid credited the team’s training staff for its quick response to the emergency.

The Chiefs made Thompson a fifth-round pick last year. He appeared in one game during his rookie season, making two tackles in 28 defensive snaps and 16 on special teams.