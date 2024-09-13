Chiefs’ head trainer defends treatment of Kyle Van Noy’s eye injury

Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy said that he got “super unprofessional” treatment in Kansas City with a long delay to see an ophthalmologist after fracturing his orbital bone during the first game of the 2024 NFL season. Kansas City’s head trainer disputes that.

Chiefs V.P. of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder told reporters today that he’s upset to learn that Van Noy is upset, but Burkholder believes he and the rest of the staff in Kansas City handled Van Noy’s injury appropriately.

Burkholder said that as soon as Van Noy went down, he immediately went on the field to see if the Ravens’ medical staff needed any assistance and was initially told they didn’t. Burkholder says that when the nature of Van Noy’s injury was explained to him, he got an ophthalmologist to Van Noy in 12 minutes.

Burkholder says he has reached out to head coach John Harbaugh and others with the Ravens to let them know the Chiefs are committed to making sure any player injured in Kansas City gets appropriate treatment.

NFL Players Association executive director Lloyd Howell says the players’ union is concerned about the treatment Van Noy received and wants to see improvement in the prompt treatment of injured players.