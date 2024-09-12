 Skip navigation
NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell: Just can't have what happened to Kyle Van Noy

  
September 12, 2024

NFL Players Association executive director Lloyd Howell was at the Ravens facility on Thursday and shared his reaction to the medical attention given to Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy during last Thursday’s game in Kansas City.

Van Noy called that attention “super unprofessional” after he waited an extended period of time to see an ophthalmologist after fracturing his orbital bone during the game. On Thursday, Howell said the Collective Bargaining Agreement calls for players to be seen “as quickly as possible” and that he felt the response fell short of the standard in this case.

“I think this was an unfortunate situation where that did not occur,” Howell said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “Thank God for Kyle’s situation [that] it wasn’t worse. But here we are with the first game of the season; we got many more games to play. We just can’t have that.”

Howell said that the union “made the necessary parties aware of how we’ve got to improve, and I’m sure we will improve.” Van Noy remained out of practice as the Ravens prepared for this Sunday’s game against the Raiders.